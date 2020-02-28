White Pine High and Incline have battled each other in girls basketball for the past couple of years, and they are going at it again this year.

The Ladycats, the two-time defending state champions, came in second to Incline this year in both league play and the league playoffs.

With White Pine moving to the 2A Southern League in the fall, the two just might meet again in this year’s state finals one more time.

The 2A girls state tournament was held Wednesday and Thursday this week at the Lawlor Center in Reno.

At the 2A Northern division tournament last week at Pershing County in Lovelock, the Ladycats began with a 41-35 win over Yerington. They had split during league play.

In the tourney finals, Incline again showed their strength, being ranked No. 1 for 2A girls in the state, with a 36-19 drubbing of White Pine to take their No. 1 seed into the state tournament.

Ladycat coach Justin Locke said in the Yerington game was one in which, “we had a nice 16 or 17 point lead, but then relaxed too much, our offense stalled, and the Lions started pressing us and came roaring back, caught up and even took the lead by one point with about two minutes remaining.”

But Eva Kingston went on a 6-0 run for White Pine in the final couple of minutes to put the game away for the team to move to the tourney finals.

Incline had a fairly easy time dispatching Battle Mountain 48-23 in the other semifinal.

In the championship match, White Pine just did not play well in the first half, and the Highlanders did, having a 17-10 halftime lead.

Troubles with poor shooting continued in the second half as they scored only nine points at lost 36-19, the fewest points the girls had scored all season.

Incline went on an 11-1 run to open the game. Both teams had trouble scoring the second quarter so Incline only led 17-10 at halftime.

“We were getting our looks,” Locke said, “just things weren’t going down.”

The second half was again not good for White Pine. Locke said, “Incline went into a 1-3-1 zone and we were not playing well to be able to figure out how to counteract that.”

White Pine scored only two points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth, ending up on the short end 36-19.

This week on Wednesday White Pine (19-4) began the 2A state tournament facing the No. 1 seed from the South, Calvary Chapel (20-7), while Incline (22-3) matched up with Lincoln County (15-9).

The championship was played Thursday morning.

For the White Pine boys, they did qualify for the divisional tournament, but lost the first game to Yerington 72-46.

The Bobcats ended the season 10-14.