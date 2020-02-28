Ashlyn Mackenzie Rivera and McCayla Sidney Lister have been named Students of the Month for February, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Rivera, age 14, is the daughter of Ross Rivera Jr. and Brittany Rivera of Ely. Lister, age 14, is the daughter of Bernadette and Mark Lister of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Rivera has been active in WPMS and Junior Jazz basketball and WPMS track. Her hobbies are hunting, hiking, shed hunting, playing basketball, shopping, spending a day in the mountains and hanging out with friends and family.

Lister has been active in track, basketball and horse riding. She volunteers in the community with the 4-H organization and was the LBCS Student Council President for 2028-2019. Her hobbies are designing and making up her own dances, track, basketball and riding horses.