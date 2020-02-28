By Cozette Eldridge

RSVP Field Representative

Fear of dementia is one of the primary concerns for the aging population. While there is no clear way of preventing memory degeneration, researchers have concluded there are things you can do to keep your brain active.

Playing games can be an important way of keeping our brains active, according to researchers. Experts often mention activities such as crossword puzzles or Sudoku as being ways to keep the brain stimulated. For many, there is a quest for memory improvement games. It may not be as complicated as looking for specific adult memory games. Playing the card game Bridge, for example, may be an excellent memory game for seniors. If you don’t play Bridge, you may not know that it requires a tremendous amount of short-term memory. Other card games like poker, cribbage, rummy, hearts, and pinochle are great memory games for seniors.

Scrabble and other word games are not only fun, they keep our minds active. Jigsaw puzzles are a good challenge. And if you haven’t played chess for a while it’s time to set the board up. There are many challenging games online as well.

It’s easy to turn on the television in retirement. Instead of passively watching the tube, gather friends and family around for a friendly game that everyone will enjoy. And in addition to being fun, it may also improve your memory.

RSVP needs three Home Makers; one each for the Ely/Ruth/McGill area, Baker area and Lund/Preston area. The job provides light housekeeping for elderly people in need of help. If interested, pick up an application at the RSVP Office, 1472 N. McGill Hwy. (Turn at the airport road. At the end of the road we’re the office on the right side.) Call first (775) 289-6323.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

MARCH 2 – MARCH 6

MON. Beef Stroganoff, Noodles, Orange/Spinach Salad, Squash, Fruit

TUES. Chicken Fingers, Mac and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Beets, Fruit

WED. Cheese Burger, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Baked Lima Beans, Carrot/Raisin Salad, Fruit

THUR. Pork Roast, Rice Pilaf, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Tossed Salad, Fresh Fruit

FRI. BBQ Beef Sandwich, Spinach, Corn, Coleslaw, Tropical Fruit Mix, Dessert