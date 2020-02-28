A growing movement, a second Little Free Library location has popped up in Ely. This time at St. Bartholomew’s Church at 209 7th street. The library is actually on Lyons avenue whic is located on the side of St. Bartholomew’s.

Little Free Libraries work as a cooperative. Anyone can take a book from the library, and the hope is that many people will also contribute books to the library. Locals and visitors are welcome to the service.

One of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. Sixety one percent of low-income families do not have any age-appropriate books for their kids at home.

Little Free libraries play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books and encouraging a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.

The free book-sharing organization got its start in 2009. That’s when founder Todd Bol constructed a schoolhouse-shaped box, erected it on a post in his yard and filled it with free books. The box was a tribute to his mother, a school teacher who loved to read. And it proved to be a popular item in his Hudson, Wisconsin neighborhood.

Because people loved his little library, Bol cobbled together 30 more and began giving them to friends. In 2012, Little Free Libraries was officially established as a non-profit, and the movement has been growing ever since.

Today, there are more than 90,000 such boxes in over 90 countries worldwide, according to information on the Little Free Library nonprofit organization’s website.

What is the greatest benefit of the Little Free Libraries? It’ develops a community and way of meeting people in neighborhood areas while encouraging reading.

To start your own Little Free Library go to www.littlefreelibrary.org or call 715-690-2488 for additional information.