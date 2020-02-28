By Nicole West

The JV Ladycats basketball team has officially wrapped up their perfect season with a home win against the Silver Stage Nighthawks earlier this month. This rockstar team went 16-0 this season, defeating every team in their conference. Twice.

The future looks bright with this group of young ladies. They worked hard this season to achieve the goals of the program, always striving for excellence. The girls were able to pull together as a team, pushing each other to success. It is safe to say- you haven’t seen the last of these up and coming Ladycats!