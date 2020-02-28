*Poems must be original work, no more than 20 lines and can be on any subject. Feel free to include artwork that supports your poem.

*All participants must register at the library no later 5:00 p.m. on March 27, 2020. They must submit a legible copy of poem and provide the following information: name, age, phone number and school on the BACK of the poem. (Please no information on front of poem)

*All participants will be required to read in front of the judges on April 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Content must be clean and “G” rated.

*The poetry contest is open to all school aged children, categories will be as follows: Elementary, Middle School, and High School. Prizes will be a CHROMEBOOK for each category winner!

*There will be a poetry workshop held at the WPC Library on March 13, 2020 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Presented by Plot Twist Publishing.

*Please contact the library with any questions at 775-293-6900.

Make sure to turn registration with poem back to the: WPC Library 950 Campton Street Ely, NV.