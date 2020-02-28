The White Pine County Fair Board is having a contest for the cover of the White Pine County Fair Book. Drawings to be submitted on paper no larger than 9” x 12”. The drawing must go along with the theme of the Fair “Fair Fever! Catch The Fun”. The drawings are due by April 6, 2020 for judging. The winner will receive a $50.00 cash prize and their drawing will be featured on the front cover of the White Pine County Fair Book. The fair books will be available the first week of June, they include the rules and regulations for the fair, schedule of events, sponsors and advertisers for the fair. Please drop off entries at Desert Mountain Realty attention: Shannan. If you have any questions call Carol at 775-293-5054 Thank you and Good luck!