Saun Leroy Bohn, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. He was born January 2, 1931 in Milford, Utah to Garnetta Eyre Bohn Dotson and Murray Lamar Bohn. He was raised by his mother and step-father Lorraine James Dotson.

Saun grew up in Minersville, Beaver, Orem, and Provo, Utah. Saun enjoyed playing football, basketball, running track, and singing in the choir in high school. He also loved dancing and participating in other social activities. After graduating from high school, Saun went to work for the railroad and later served with the Army Air Corp during the Korean conflict.

Saun served a three year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand.

After returning from his mission, Saun met Linda Lyman from Blanding, Utah and they were married on April 27, 1957 in the Manti Utah Temple. After attending and graduating from BYU,

Saun starting working for Kennecott Copper; first in Salt Lake City, Utah and then in McGill, Nevada where he and Linda raised their family. In 1983, Saun moved his family to Logandale, Nevada where he worked at the power plant until he retired in 1996. While living in Logandale, Saun served on the Moapa Valley Credit Union Board of Directors and was the sexton for the Logandale Cemetery.

Saun was active in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life and held many callings. He also served in the Las Vegas Temple for 18 years.

Saun is survived by his children Margaret (Mark) Wright, Steve (Marybeth) Bohn, Saundra (Kent) Robertson, and Pat (Jill) Bohn; his 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Gary (Sylvia) Bohn, James (Zada) Dotson, Scott (Wendy) Dotson, Marilyn (Daniel) Wilkinson, and Ron (Tresa) Dotson; his brother Robert’s wife Linda Bohn; and his loving friend, Doreen Cobb.

Saun was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his son Barton Bohn; his parents; and his siblings, Robert Bohn, Millie Friel, and Sharon (Keith) Pulsipher.

A viewing will be held from 9:00am – 10:45am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3245 North Moapa Valley Boulevard followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Interment at the Logandale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund.