Reno—Applications are now being accepted from high school students to attend the 60th annual Nevada Youth Range Camp to be held June 14-20 at the Smith Creek Ranch in central Nevada. Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 24th.

Nevada Youth Range Camp is a teener’s best opportunity to learn about Nevada’s desert and mountain rangelands and diverse ecosystems, while experiencing them first hand. The Society for Range Management operates the week-long camp for 14-18 year olds from Nevada and eastern California. University of Nevada Cooperative Extension conducts the program with staff from various State and Federal agencies including University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, Nevada Division of Conservation Districts, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Nevada Department of Wildlife. Financial sponsors include Nevada Wildlife Federation, Nevada Conservation Districts, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, and Nevada Society for Range Management.

Campers will have the opportunity to learn from range management professionals who are knowledgeable in the ecology and management of the Great Basin’s desert and mountain rangelands. Students learn basic surveying and map reading, identification and importance of rangeland plants, evaluation of sagebrush and woodland ecosystems, wildlife surveying techniques, evaluation of stream health, and many other topics related to rangelands. While the camp is educational, it also offers an enjoyable, outdoor experience with activities such as swimming, fishing, hiking, volleyball, horseshoes, campfires and photography.

Interested students must submit an application and letter of recommendation from an adult other than a parent, relative, or sibling. The cost to attend Range Camp is $225, which includes meals and camp activities. Applicants can be sponsored to attend Range Camp by contacting their local conservation district or other organizations. Forms and information can be found on the Nevada Youth Range Camp website at http//nevada.rangelands.org/youth-range-camp/ or by contacting Kathryn Dyer (775) 861-6647 or kdyer@blm.gov.

Completed applications with enclosures can emailed to kdyer@blm.gov. Letters of recommendations must be on the adult’s official letterhead. Application must be submitted by Friday, April 24th. Approved applicants will be notified within two weeks by email. We are trying to go paperless, but if email is not available to you, please send your application by mail to NV Youth Range Camp, c/o Bureau of Land Management, attn. Kathryn Dyer, 1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89502

Camp is being held this June at the Smith Creek Ranch, in central Nevada’s Desatoya Mountain Range. This ranch has been recognized for its ecologically responsibly approach to livestock management. The Desatoyas are one of Nevada’s most impressive mountain ranges, and June is an ideal time to be in the Desatoyas when numerous wildflowers are in bloom and the vegetation is green from the recent snowmelt.