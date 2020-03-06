Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for Nevada agencies and non-profit organizations to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) grants.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General receives grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women and awards funding to local, regional and statewide programs providing victim services through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.

“Nevada is home to many vulnerable communities, including individuals afflicted by domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking,” said AG Ford. “With this funding, we hope to help local organizations develop, strengthen and coordinate their responses to these crimes.”

Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by Monday, April 13, 2020 by 5pm. For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, please visit the grants page of our website here or contact our Grants Manager, Debbie Tanaka, at DTanaka@ag.nv.gov .