White Pine County Library is offering a Beginner Excel training class taught by Nathan Robertson. Classes are limited to first 7 people to sign up at White Pine County Library or by calling Lori Williams @775-293-6900. You must attend all 4 scheduled dates March 25, April 1, 8, & 15, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00P.M. . There is a $25.00 fee required, if you attend every class you will be refunded $25.00.

We will not accept sign-ups through Facebook.