White Pine High opens on the baseball and softball diamonds this weekend.

he boys, a 10-senior laden team, opened the season at the Laughlin Cougar Classic this Friday and Saturday. They have games scheduled with Round Mountain, Liberty Baptist of Las Vegas, Laughlin and Wells.

Coach Quinn Ewell said he expects the experience of the squad, good hitting and good pitching to be a major factor for the team’s success this season.

The Bobcats were 11-15 last year, sixth in the league. But Ewell expects with the senior leadership they have this season, they will be able to do a lot better in the 2A Northern Division. Yerington is the defending league champion.

After the Laughlin Cougar Classic, White Pine jumps right into league play which will be a two day, three-game set, a double-header one day and a single game the next, or the other way around.

The only exception will be the series with West Wendover. A single away game April 7, then a double-header in West Wendover April 11.

The league begins March 13-14 at Pershing County, then hosting Battle Mountain March 20-21.

For the softball team, the Lady Bobcats are coming off a 28-6 season, 20-1 in league, and state runner-up to Needles, losing 11-0 in the state championship game last year.

The team only had two seniors last year and expects to have five seniors and seven juniors this season.

The girls started this Thursday with Silverado, then March 13-14 a two-day, three-game series at Pershing County. Similar series will happen with all league teams, except West Wendover, which will not be a back-to-back series.

And on March 14, the girls play in Alamo against Pahranagat Valley, the seven-time defending 1A state champion. White Pine lost last year’s game 15-5.