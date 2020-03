John Byrne

The White Pine HIgh girls basketball team reached the 2A State Finals last week in Reno, but couldn’s make it three straightr championships as the LadyCats fell to Incline, 38-30. Above, coach Justin Locke consols some of his players after the final game. At right Olivia Hendrix goes up to grab a reobund over two incline players. See full story on page 8B