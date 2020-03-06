Dear Editor,

Hello, I am a third grade student in Northern Virginia, and my class is learning about the United States. Each third-grader has been assigned a specific state, and I have received your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Nevada and wish to represent you well in my final State Fair project in the month of May.

I am writing to ask you to please publish the letter below in your letters to the Editor.

Dear People of the Great State of Nevada,

Hello, I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and will be teaching our school about the State of Nevada. In the month of May, I will created a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.

Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, souvenirs, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride. Here are a few questions:

Why do you live in your state?

What first brought your family here?

What does your state look like?

What do people do for fun?

What animals live there?

What type of music is native to your state?

What traditional food/recipes does your state have?

I will need to gather all of my information by the first week of May. You can mail items to the address listed below.

Sincere Hilah

Mrs. Robinson’s Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Road

McLean, Virginia 22101