By Cozette Eldridge

WPC Field Representative

Staying consciously consistent with your principles and with your affirmation isn’t a simple proposition. It’s easier to fall back into the old programming or to react without thought. For evolution and development, a person has to learn to change their old thought and behavior patterns and not allow outside forces to drag them back into reacting from old fears.

There’s a difference between reacting and responding to a situation. Reacting is habitually acting the same way over and over, with no conscious choice.

Responding to a condition means that you have evaluated the situation, assessed your behavior options and consciously selected a course of action that would be best to fulfill your principles and whatever goal you have.

Suppose someone criticizes you, and you feel attacked. Instead of immediately reacting and going on the defensive and/or attacking them back, you might respond by detaching from the situation to evaluate it. This isn’t easy in the midst of emotional warfare. But it’s a way to be able to consciously choose your next step.

Evaluate your feelings and choose a course of action that is consistent with your principles, then state your case and let the person accept or reject it. You have done what is best for you, and can now let go of any negative feelings you may have.

Keeping your words and deeds consistent with your affirmations also takes some conscious effort. Others in your world may complain about the difficult economic times. However you’re affirming that prosperity flows to you no matter how the outer circumstances might look. It may be difficult with all that negativity around, to avoid falling into the mental trap or a fear of lack. But if you catch yourself every time you begin to affirm poverty, turn it around and affirm prosperity, you’ll program your mind for prosperity. At least, it works for me.

Staying consistent is never easy, but is the easiest way to change your old mental conditioning and your life. It take a conscious effort to remain aware, but the rewards of making thoughtful choices are enormous.

The Senior Center is having an Easter Sees Candy Fundraiser. They are taking orders now, so stop by the Center and sign up for some delicious Easter chocolates.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

MARCH 9-MARCH 13

MONDAY: Lasagna, Fresh Spinach, Garlic Bread, Fresh Orange.

TUESDAY: Lentil Soup, Egg Salad Sandwich, German Cucumber Salad, Fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chili/Cheese Sauce, Baked Potato, Broccoli/Onions, Baby Carrots, Fruit.

THURSDAY: Hot Turkey Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Vegetables, Mixed Fruit.

FRIDAY: Lemon Baked Tilapia, Parsley Potatoes, Squash, Salad, Roll, Fruit, Dessert.