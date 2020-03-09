Jerri-Lynn Williams-Harper, Principal of Learning Bridge Charter is grateful for the array of careers in our community and to those who donated their time and expertise to enhance the education of our students. We would like to encourage our students to become involved in internships within our own community. Learning Bridge was able to extend career education to our students through the thoughtfulness of others in White Pine County.

The following companies and individuals set up booths for K-8 students for the Annual Career Fair at Learning Bridge: Jason McNutt from Mt. Wheeler Power, Justice Court Honorable Stephen Bishop, Sarah Hall from William B. Ririe Hospital/X-Ray, Quincy Magnum, William B, Ririe Hospital/RN, Wayne Cameron from the Chamber of Commerce, State of Nevada Department of Transportation Regina Marlette Pierce, P.E., and Jeff Williams from JW Electric. Metallurgists Jessica Hurst and Laura Lacanette, Geologist Travis Steel, Environmental Eric Jensen, Mechanics Churk Hansen, John Jacabson, Ken Rector and Robbie Reed from KGHM Robinson Mine. They had different booths explaining the different aspects of mining plus an outside display where students visited and learned how to keep the large machinery running smoothly.

Learning Bridge would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who participants.