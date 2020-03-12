Sunday March 1, 2020 David R. Kelly Sr. went to be with his Lord. David was born Nov. 1, 1951 in Harlan, KY to Stanley and Grace Kelly. The family moved to Ely, NV where David attended school in Ruth and Ely.

He married the love of his life, Linda Goad, on January 23, 1971 in Ely. They had two children Kim and Randy.

David worked in mining as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was a correctional officer at Ely State Prison until retiring in 2014. He also enjoyed his seasonal job at WPC Golf Course, keeping the greens looking their best.

He loved spending time with his family and fur babies, camping, playing gospel music and riding his motorcycle.

David is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kim of Elko, NV., son Randy (Candeda) of Sparks, NV., Granddaughters Marisa (Wade) Wilkinson of Reno, NV., Kylie Kelly, grandson Trystan and great grandson Ryker all of Sparks, NV.

Sister Gale Trent of Ohio. Bobbi (Kenny) Mangum of Ely, brother Bud Kelly of Ruth, sister Karla (Bill) Dunn of Cathy’s Valley, Ca., and brother Steve (Brenda) Kelly of Twin Falls, Id., and numerous nieces and nephews, and brother in law Tom Sanders. He is preceeded in death by his parents and his sister Phyllis Sanders.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.