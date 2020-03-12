Gustave Henriod, JR (Gus) passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home. He was born on July 2, 1936, in Ely, Nevada to Gustave and Wilma Henriod. He was the 7th child out of 12.

Gus worked for the Uhalde Ranch & retired from Placer mine. He enjoyed hunting, had a great sense of humor, and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of 37 years; Daughter Diana Johnson, Son Dan Fincham, Granddaughter Dana Johnson, Grandson Aaron (Val) Johnson, granddaughter Dawn (Chad) Thompson, Sister Ellen Grow, Sister Kathleen Corbett, Sister Judy (Frank) Leon, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.