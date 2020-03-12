June 20, 1967 – October 29, 2019

Ron was born to Gerald Wayne and Glenda Rayford on June 20, 1967 Dinuba Ca. He passed away on October 29, 2019 after a long battle with liver cancer. He left this earth in Fairbanks Alaska surrounded by his family,

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Michelle (Beckwith), four daughters Heidi, Shara, Deseray, and Whitney, and his son Rondel Jr. and 9 beautiful grandchildren.

He is also survived by his mother, his sisters Renee, Sharmane, and Becky, as well as their spouses and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, a daughter Kaylee, grandparents and numerous other family members.

Ron worked in mining for many years in Nevada including Austin, Ely, Carson City, and Round Mountain then finally in Fairbanks, Alaska.

His hobbies included gold prospecting, hiking, off road vehicles, fishing, long road trips and spending time with his family.

Celebration of life will be held from 1-3pm, March 28 at Plaza Event Center 211 E. Ninth St. Carson City, NV 89701.