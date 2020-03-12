William (Bill) Spradlin, age 84, a long time resident of Ely, passed away at Renown Medical Center in Reno, on Feb. 23 2020. He passed due to complications of a fall.

He relocated to Carson City to be closer to his brother Carl and medical facilities a couple of years ago. He retired from White Pine County road department and enjoyed many years in the outdoors of White Pine.

He cared for his parents Russell Paul Sr. and Louise Spradlin who passed before him.

He was preceded in death by brothers Eddie and Russell (Paul) and survived by brothers Gordon of Idaho and Carl of Washoe Valley.

No services are planned at this time.