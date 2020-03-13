TIME IS RUNNING OUT

(For kids ages 4-16)

Please visit our website at www.whitepinell.com to register your player and/or to volunteer!

All those who had a child play for White Pine Little League for 2018 and/or 2019 should have an account on our website.

Please continue to follow White Pine Little League facebook Page and White Pine Little League website for more information on the upcoming season!

Registration ends March 14, 2020

Thank you for making WPLL a great success!

We look forward to seeing your player on the field.

Player evaluations will be conducted on March 18th and 19th, 5pm Little league Field 1 for those needing to attend

All Minor player pitch baseball players- March 18th

All players registered for major’s baseball that didn’t play on a major team last year or want to re-enter the draft -March 19th

All players registered for major’s softball that didn’t play on a major team last year or want to re-enter the draft -March 19th