Eric Dustin Brandon and Rachael Jones have been named Students of the Month for February, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Brandon, age 18, is the son of Jennifer and Jeff Brandon of Ely. Jones, age 17, is the daughter of Rocky Bybee and Steven Jones of Lund. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Brandon has been active in Student Council, two years of baseball and is Vice-President of the Senior Class. His hobbies are working at Star Tactical, music, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Jones has been active in volleyball, basketball, track and is a member of the National Honor Society. Her hobbies are rodeo, playing piano, sports, hiking and hunting.