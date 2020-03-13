In a article last week, Mayor Nathan Robertson indicated a letter of support to Governor Sisolak had been drafted by Mt. Wheeler Power, and that was incorrect. The letter was created by Kevin Robison who drafted it in his role as a community participant with Ely Rotary, WP Horse Racing, and the Golf Advisory Board, not in his capacity as CEO of Mt. Wheeler Power.
About The Author
Related Posts
Sheriff’s Corner
May 18, 2018
Honor our veterans Saturday, Nov. 11
November 3, 2017
White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report
June 26, 2015
Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!