Honoring a long tradition, the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Council 1340 will continue to hold a meatless dinner (fish) on Friday’s throughout Lent (the 40 day period leading to Easter) except Good Friday.

The Knights Lenten Meatless dinners begin will continue until March 23rd, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Adults: $8; children: $5.

Serving breaded (baked) fish, tater tots and coleslaw, or spaghetti and meatless sauce, this is a nutritious and filling meal. The dinner is held in St. Lawrence Hall, Sacrfed Heart Church, 11th and Ave. I. Dine in or take out.