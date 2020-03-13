The Knights of Columbus will hold their Annual St. Pat’s Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Hall (11th and Ave. I East Ely, in the religious Education Center). The menu consists of Corned Beef and Cabbage. Tickets are available for $12.00 per person (under 12 $6) from any Knight or by calling 293-7343 or 289-2201. Proceeds go to KOC charities and scholarship funds.
