To Celebrate the Start of the 2020 Census Ely begins its ‘March to the Mailbox’ as Census forms arrive March 12

WHO: Nevada Census 2020

WHAT: Spare Some Time Bowling Event to Celebrate the 2020 Census “March to the Mailbox.” Nevada Census 2020 is celebrating the start of the 2020 Census with a free cosmic bowling event for Ely residents. The event will also feature free face painting provided by Boys and Girls Club volunteers. Nevada Census 2020 representative will be on hand to provide information about the benefits of participating in the Census and encouraging responses.

Similar “March to the Mailbox” events will be happening all over the state, as invitations to participate in the 2020 Census begin arriving in mailboxes. Nevada is positioned to receive more than $67 billion over the next ten years in federal funding based on census data – approximately $2,000 per person counted, each year, for ten years. Therefore, it is important for every person in the state to be counted.

WHEN: 7 – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 12, 2020

WHERE: Sunset Lanes Bowling Center 1240 East Aultman Street, Ely, NV 89301

WHY: The event will be a part of a series of outreach efforts to drive home the message that Nevada matters in the countrywide 2020 Census, and it’s essential that every resident be counted. Data collected from the Census count helps determine how much and where billions of federal funding goes across the country. Nevada is positioned to receive more than $67 billion over the next ten years in federal funding based on census data – approximately $2,000 per person counted, each year, for ten years. Therefore, it is important for every person in the state to be counted.

CONTACT: Latoya Bembry, The Ferraro Group: 702-278-1000, latoya@theferrarogroup.com

Provided by the 2020 Nevada Statewide Census Complete Count Committee