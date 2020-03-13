By Joe Doucette

In an effort to help control the re-discovered northern pike in Comins Lake, Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) personnel will be implanting pike with radio transmitters beginning in March.

NDOW would like to ask the angling public to release any northern pike with a radio tag back into the water, though pike without the tag should be removed from the lake and humanely dispatched. The fishery at Comins Lake has had its ups and downs over the course of the last 20 years due to the illegal introduction of northern pike in 1999. Those ups and downs came to an end in 2015 when Nevada Department of Wildlife personnel conducted a large-scale chemical treatment to remove the unsustainable northern pike population.

Unfortunately, pike were found in Comins Lake by local anglers in 2017. Although efforts have been made by NDOW to mechanically remove the small northern pike population that currently exists in the lake, it has not been as effective as it could be. By implanting the radio transmitters, NDOW will be able to track northern pike movements throughout the year and identify their spawning areas in the early spring months. Ultimately, an overall reduction in the population of northern pike may keep the trout fishery from collapsing as it did in 2006.

Tagged pike will have an eight-inch long cable antennae exiting through their skin near the tail. Additionally, tagged pike can be identified by an orange floy tag that will be attached near its dorsal fin. If for some reason tagged northern pike cannot be

returned to the lake (i.e. torn gill or swallowed hook) please return the tag or the entire pike to the Ely NDOW Field Office. Assistance from the public in returning those tagged pike back into the water will help NDOW protect the quality trout and largemouth bass fishery that so many anglers enjoy each year.

For further information

please contact:

Ely NDOW Field Office

775-289-1655

1218 N. Alpha Street

Ely, Nevada 89301