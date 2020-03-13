VFW Post #3547 is excited about their St. Patrick’s Day dinner and wants everyone to know that they will be serving corn beef and cabbage, potatoes and plenty of Irish cheer on Tuesday, March 17 at the VFW Post. Everyone is welcome and it is only $10.00 per person. The Post will be open and dinner starts at 3:00 pm until whenever. Come on down and celebrate St. Pattys with the VFW.
