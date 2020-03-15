Creative Touch Salon has recently expanded their services by relocating to the downtown area, at 448 Aultman Street. The Salon is open Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Salon owners Holly Gamble and Debra Cordova said the move provides so much more opportunity. Gamble, “there is so much more space here.”

The site was an empty building that was deemed “Downtowns’ Most Eligible Building” featured in a Ely Times new story in October 2019. This building was the feature of Main Street Committee’s First ever mixer.

Upon stepping into the salon there is an instant feeling of vibrance and a trendy-modern aura. With the splash of vibrant color on the walls, and open floor plan you can be confident all your salon needs will be served here.

The salon specializes in eyebrow threading, hair cuts, color, styling, nails, pedicures, and a tanning bed.

Facials are coming soon, and Gamble and Cordova are hoping to have a massage therapist in the near future.

Gamble specializes in gel nails. Tabitha Danner- Mathews hair dresser, specializes in hair cuts, coloring, perms, and styling.

Cordova specializes in cosmetology, threading, waxing, hair cuts, coloring, styling, pedicures and manicures.

CBD Manicures and pedicures is also on Cordova’s list of services.

What is a CBD Pedicure or Manicure? It’s a new on-trend element that reportedly helps with reducing stress, helps with pain relief, reduces inflammation, all while providing moisturizing properties. Treat yourself to one after a long work week.

And, if a CBD Pedicure or manicure isn’t on the menu for you just yet, you can still enjoy a pedicure in one of the spa chairs with the jetted foot baths.

For additional information or to schedule an appointment contact the salon at 775-289-5235.