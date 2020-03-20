We have received many emails from the Real Estate Division and LV REALTORS on precautions to take with the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. A few helpful tips to reinforce for keeping your homes safe and clean are wiping down counters, doorknobs, faucets, cellphones, and other areas that often come in contact with people’s hands. This can go a long way toward preventing the spread of germs and sickness in the home. While hand sanitizer helps, washing your hands often, for at least 20 seconds is best. Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth with dirty hands and always cover your mouth when you cough. Making a habit of washing your hands immediately when walking in your front door is key to keeping your home clean.

The health and well-being of our community is our number one priority. With respect to the statewide and local governments request to limit contact with others during this time, Desert Mountain Realty will be doing our part to minimize personal contact while still continuing to provide real estate services to the community. Much of our communication with clients can be done via phone or email, however we will remain open by appointment only and ask that if you feel sick at all to please stay home, as we will do the same.

On a positive note, now is a great time to be preparing to buy a home with affordable interest rates and a lot of sites online such as Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia Landwatch, to help you with your preliminary search. As for Sellers, we have a very low inventory here in White Pine County, making it a seller’s market. Please let us know if we can help answer any questions you might have and suggest steps to take if you are considering selling your home.

Please feel free to reach out to any of us to help you with your real estate needs or to set up an appointment.

