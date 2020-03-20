The Ely Times

Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson made an executive order to close down all city offices effective, Wednesday, March 18.

The city and county are continuing to work with and support responsible, measured responses to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Robertson said, “At this time we are encouraging compliance with directives from the White Pine County Health Officer, Dr. Byun. In support of Dr. Byun’s directives, I am encouraging residents to stay at home as much as possible and to limit social interactions to the extent possible. I assure residents that city staff will continue to maintain and operate all public utilities under the purview of the City of Ely and will ensure the continued safety of the city’s water supply. The city landfill will also remain open.

“I strongly encourage our citizens to make use of the online bill pay available on the city’s website and also to use the drop box outside of Ely City Hall for payment of city bills, and to call into City Hall with questions and issues rather than coming down in person as city offices will be closed to the public beginning March 18.

“All City Council meetings, Utility Board meetings and all other city advisory board meetings shall be canceled effective immediately and shall be suspended.

“All non-essential Municipal Court hearings will be continued.

“In the past week I’ve been witness to many generous acts of compassion and kindness and I trust and hope that during this difficult time that we as citizens of Nevada and the City of Ely will continue to care for our neighbors and our families. The City will continue to dissemination information and directives as they’re made available.”