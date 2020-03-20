CARSON CITY, NV (March 16, 2020) – As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have an impact on the country and our local communities, the safety, health and welfare of all Nevadans is a top priority.

Despite growing concerns about the public health situation, the census is easier than ever for Nevadans to complete through one of three safe, confidential and quick ways from the comfort of their own homes: online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire. This helps keep everyone safe – residents and census workers alike.

“The federal funding Nevada gets based on a complete count – more than $67 billion over ten years – affects all of us in our daily lives,” Kerry Durmick, Nevada Census 2020 Statewide Coordinator said. “Things like Medicaid, Medicare, nutrition and transportation services for seniors, the federal Pell Grant program, career and technical education grants, and highway construction funds benefit all Nevadans.”

Reminder letters are currently being sent from the U.S. Census Bureau in the mail along with instructions of how to fill out the form. If residents have not received any information or the form in the mail by April 1, please call the U.S. Census Bureau’s hotline at 844-330-2020 (for Spanish call 844-468-2020).

Additionally, if you are a resident who does not receive mail through the U.S. Postal Service, does not have access to a computer or wi-fi at your home, or needs help filling out the questionnaire, you are encouraged to call the U.S. Census Bureau’s hotline to complete the questionnaire over the phone.

There are also public computer stations at local libraries and community centers throughout the state. Locations can be found by visiting https://census.nv.gov/computer-stations/. Volunteers and employees are taking every precaution to help keep visitors and themselves healthy, including frequent disinfecting computer equipment and surfaces, and frequent handwashing. If you would like more information about the most current protocols in place at the public computer stations, please email questions to nvcensus2020@gov.nv.gov.

In the meantime, please monitor www.census.nv.gov and www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov for updated information about the 2020 census and guidance on how to protect yourself and loved ones.