Kincade Lee Waggener and Sage Breanna Dutson have been named Students of the Month for March, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Waggener, age 17, is the son of Drugh and LaCinda Waggener of Ely. Dutson, age 18, is the daughter of Krystee and Shawn Hamilton of Lund. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2020.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Waggener has been active in varsity football (1 year) varsity soccer (4 years) varsity basketball (3 years) and varsity track and field for 4 years. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the WPHS Honor Choir. His hobbies are riding dirtbikes, music, cars, sports, running in the Junior Olympics and spending time with family.

Dutson has been active in soccer and basketball. She is a member of the National Honor Society and 4-H and most notably a Nevada State Elks Hoop Shoot Champion. Her hobbies are travelling, playing sports, enjoying the outdoors and hanging out with friends.