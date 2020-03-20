Grow your own Nevada

The White Pine County Extension is offering gardening classes Tuesdays and Thursdays in April. Classes will be held from 6-8 pm April 7-30 at the White Pine County Library, 950 Campton St, via videoconference. Cost for each class is $5 or $20 for all 8 classes.

Class titles are: 4/7-Raised Bed Gardening, 4/9-Gardening in Nevada’s Soils, 4/14-Irrigating & Fertilizing Vegetable Gardens, 4/46-Native Pollinators & Beneficial Insects, 4/21-Growing in a Hoop House / Shade House, 4/23-Growing Herbs & Edible Flowers, 4/28-Backyard Livestock, and 4/30-Identification & Control of Vegetable Garden Insect Pests.

Register for classes at the White Pine Extension Office Monday through Friday, from 10-2:00. Exact cash, check or money orders will be excepted for payment.