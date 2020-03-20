Kailey Rae Williams and Macayla Corrin Bybee have been named Students of the Month for March, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Williams, age 13, is the daughter of Jeffery Williams and Courtney Thornal of Ely. Bybee, age 13, is the daughter of Janet and Lee Walker of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Williams has been active in basketball and softball. Her hobbies are drawing, reading, learning about the American Revolution and Alexander Hamilton.

Bybee has been active in basketball, volleyball and softball. She is a member of the ELA Honor class and the student council. Her hobbies are sports, traveling and hanging with friends.