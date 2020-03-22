Dear readers and customers,

During this coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent mandated government shelter in place order, here’s the plan for the Ely Times during this black swan event.

We will continue to publish the Ely Times and provide journalistic service to White Pine County as we have these many years.

Now more than ever your support is greatly appreciated. While we cut expenses, including some staff, we remain open for businesses.

We will rely more on our website, which, of course, you are now on. Check here periodically for updates.

You can contact me for anything — from story ideas, news items and events — to advertising. You can reach me at shermfrederick@gmail.com. Or on my cell at 702-525-2440. Our general manager, Kay Lynn Roberts-McMurray, can also be reached at elytimes.kay@gmail.com or at the office at (775) 289-4491.

Be safe and remember we’re in this together. We’ll get through it.

Sherman R. Frederick

Battle Born Media