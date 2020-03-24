Great Basin National Park, in response to Nevada Directive issued by the Governor of the State of Nevada, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of noon March 25, Great Basin National Park will be closing Lower Lehman Creek Campground. Services, outside those that support visitor or resource protection are suspended. At Great Basin National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the state order:

Lower Lehman Creek Campground, all other campgrounds are closed under normal winter closures.

The restrooms on the Baker Creek Road, near Grey Cliffs, and on Strawberry Creek road will be closed.

Snake Creek Road continues to be closed under a winter closure.

Lehman Caves Visitor Center and Lehman caves and tours are closed. Great Basin Visitor Center is closed under normal winter closure.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Great Basin National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/grba and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Great Basin National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

Park trails will remain open please maintain proper social distancing, medical care is at least an hour away.

Park rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply.

Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive is open for the first three miles.

Baker Creek Road is open to the winter gate and parking area.

Strawberry Creek Road is open, ice, snow and mud may be present travel with caution.

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Great Basin National Park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Great Basin National Park, including:

Viewing our Ranger Minutes to learn about some of the special features of Great Basin National Park: https://www.nps.gov/grba/learn/photosmultimedia/rangerminutes.htm

Work on a Junior Ranger Book: https://www.nps.gov/grba/learn/upload/GRBA-Junior-reduced-file.pdf

Follow GreatBasinNPS on Facebook and Twitter

Download Next Generation and Utah State standard science lessons from our Partners the Great Basin National Park Foundation on the Great Basin Observatory site: http://www.greatbasinobservatory.org/educators

Or join the Great Basin National Park Foundation’s Education Team live for mini-lessons and chats. https://www.facebook.com/GBObservatory/

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.