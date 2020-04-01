

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times



White Pine County had its first confirmed report of COVID-19, Sunday morning, March 20, at approximately 5:30 according to William Bee Hospital’s CEO, Matt Walker. Walker confirmed the confirmed case is a infant with recent travel history. “Patient is in stable condition, and the family is quarantined at home.”

Dr. David Byun, White Pine County Public Health Officer, released a statement, “we are aggressively pursuing the identification of all direct contacts to our local patient zero to instruct, educate and reassure those individuals in order to mitigate and possibly contain the spread of COVID-19 to the rest of the community.”

See the full story in the Ely News print edition on Friday.