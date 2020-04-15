Howardean (Merritt) Larson passed away April 9, 2020, at the age of 87, at the William Bee Ririe Hospital, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Howardean was born March 4, 1933 at #10F in McGill, Nevada to Howard and Maude Merritt, and was the youngest of three daughters. Her dad wanted a son, so the Doctor and Nurse helped with coming up with her name; she never forgave them!



She attended McGill Grade School and White Pine High School. She played the bells in band and was also an accomplished piano player.

Growing up in McGill, she loved working with her father on the old truck, maintaining the yard, and traveling to White River to visit family. Her dad got his boy, so to speak!



Howardean married her grade school companion, Jerry Larson, in December of 1952. They were married for sixty-seven years and raised three children.

Howardean worked for many years at the McGill Drug Store where she enjoyed helping all the kids with their fountain drinks, sundaes, and ice cream cones.

Her greatest love was her family. Her life revolved around her children and later her grand -daughters and great-grandchildren. One never wanted to try and counter what Grandma wanted to do or give her grandkids. That was an argument you were not going to win.

She loved the outdoors, fishing at the Ruby Marshes, boating, gathering pine nuts, and cutting wood.



Through the years of following her husband throughout his career, she always wanted to return to her roots in McGill. That dream was accomplished in 1993 when they returned home.



Howardean is survived by her husband Jerry of McGill, son Randy (Debbie) of Ely, daughter Penny (Michael) Conner of Tucson, grand-daughters Christy (Fritz) Klingler of Reno, Sherry (Danny) Miller of Elko, and Katie (Matt) Adams of Las Vegas. great – grandkids, Tyler and Rhett Klingler, Madalyn and Jimmy Miller, and Hunter and Easton Adams.



She was preceded in death by her Parents: Howard and Maude Merritt, son Terry Dean Larson, sisters Mary “Mo” (Leo) Burkhart, Evelyn Joy (Lamar) Fransen, nephew Lee “Tick” Burkhart, nieces Pamela (Fransen) Gabriel, and Peggy Jo (Burkhart) Drain.



At her request, there will be no services.

Donations can be made in her name to: The Boys & Girls Club of White Pine County – P.O. Box 151152 Ely, NV 89315

Or

CACH: Attn: Susan Keogh 1545 Mill, St. Ely, Nv 89301