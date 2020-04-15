Kuniko Romina Canterbury age 90, of Ely, Nevada, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born January 31, 1930 in Japan.



Romina is survived by her sisters in Japan; sister-in-law Joyce (Owen) Legg; nephew Owen Legg III and niece Karen Preston. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband James Canterbury.



Romina will be laid to rest next to her husband James at the Ely City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 151026 Ely, Nevada 89315.