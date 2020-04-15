Nancy Jean Jaeger (72) was born on December 22,1947 to Donna Dennis and Jimmie Dennis in Ruth, Nevada. She passed away in her Las Vegas home on March 19th, 2020. Nancy is survived by her 2 children James Brown and Lisa Hegman; her long-time spouse Kenny Logan, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and many other loving relatives. Services will be in Ely Nevada at an undetermined date. She will be forever missed; we love you until the end of time.



Her journey’s just begun



“Don’t think of her as gone away her journey has just begun, life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrow and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and no years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away and think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much.”