Velma Elizabeth Kari Johnson, age 100, passed away April 7, 2020 in Ely, Nevada. She was born February 26, 1920 to Peter and Katie Kari.



Velma was raised on a large sheep ranch near Bixby, South Dakota. She attended a country school, built by her father and uncle, through 8th grade. Her father purchased a store with a postoffice in Bixby for her and her sister Josephine, which they ran for several years. Peter and Katie gave land to their sons and provided for their daughters in other ways.



Velma married Albert Schroeder on October 10, 1943, he died January 07,1946 in Japan. She married Ernest Johnson in November, 1947 and together they had two children. Velma and Ernest had a grocery store and bar in Piedmont, South Dakota. In in the 50’s Ernest went to work in the oilfields in Wyoming. In the summer of 1959, they purchased the Johnson Hotel, and retired in Sturgis, SD in the late 80’s.



She is survived by 3 children, Sherry Garness, Virginia Beach, VA, Daryl (Haldeen) Johnson of Hill City, SD, and Cheryl (Nobuo) Nakashima of Ely, NV; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.