Zelda LaRose Hendrix Diullo, age 91 years, passed away April 1, 2020 in Lund, Nevada. She was born December 16, 1928 in Ely, NV to William Lorain and Eliza Dent Hendrix.

Zelda attended school in Lund, NV. She married Marion Diullo May 22, 19

48 in Ely. Zelda held many jobs in her lifetime, she was an Operator for the phone company, a Receptionist at the State of Nevada Employment Office, a Receptionist for Eastern Nevada Medical Clinic, and a Secretary for Ely Justice of the Peace, Bill Nichols, retiring in December of 1983. Marion and Zelda were co-owners of Valley Motor Inc. with Don and Shirley Reed.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Zelda moved to Lund from Overton, Nevada in 2011 after the passing of her husband Marion.

In Zelda’s younger years, she enjoyed water skiing. She loved dancing and listening to country music. She also enjoyed solving cryptograms and word searches. Zelda loved visiting with her family and friends, she had such an infectious laughter and smile that will be missed by all.



Zelda is survived by her brother Laine Hendrix (Arlene); nieces Dent Hendrix (Maggie), Patti Jackson (Kevin), Jodi L. Hendrix, Janice Maxwell (Robert Wayne) and nephews Norris Hendrix (Joy), Rick Hendrix (Diane), David Hendrix (Tawnya), Joe Carrick (Linda), Dennis Diullo, Robert Diullo, and Gene Diullo (Gerry). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Marion and brother John L. Hendrix.

Burial will be in the Ely City Cemetery, Ely, Nevada. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends.