Douglas Neil Hall passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long and hard fought illness.

He was born on May 26th, 1952 to Darrel Hall and Madge Bunderson Hall. Doug joined his older brothers DeWayne and Dennis, then welcomed younger brother Dean a couple years later.

Doug attended White Pine High School and graduated in 1970. He was a gifted musician, singer, and athlete. Known for playing the sousaphone and drums, Doug was apart of the WPHS Marching Band who travelled to and marched in the Rose Bowl Parade. Basketball was his greatest passion.

After high school, Doug went to college in Cedar City, Utah on a basketball scholarship and later joined the Nevada National Guard. He went to work for Kennecott where he became a journeyman electrician, then worked for several mining companies in the area. Doug was a gifted truck driver and drove truck for many years for J&M Trucking.

In 1973, he married Melody VanCamp and

in 1976 they welcomed daughter, Raeghan.

Doug was an avid jokester, story teller, and his QuickDraw McGraw impression was spot on. He was a master carpenter and a longtime member of the Ely Volunteer Fire Department. Besides his love for basketball, Doug was a lifetime member of the NHRA, and enjoyed NASCAR, and World Of Outlaw.

Survivors include his daughter, Raeghan (Dax) Tucker; grandchildren Tieler Tucker, Kolby (Chase) Stanton, Trystin Tucker, Maci Cooper, and Diesyl Tucker. Great grandchildren; Halstyn and Cohle Stanton. Brothers Dennis Hall, and Dean (Susan) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to the survivors, Doug leaves behind his greatest friends, Tony and Jeanine Locke, Scott Brown and Ron Meyers; his neighbors Andy and Maggie; his outlaws Jack and Freddy VanCamp, and his sister-in-laws Janet VanCamp and Nancy Ball.

Per Doug’s request, no services will be held.

‘I’m not counting on winning a race soon, but I don’t want to be too old before I win.’ – Roger Staubach