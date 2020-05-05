M. Elaine Young, 71, of Aztec, NM was called home to join those that went before her in the heavenly worlds on March 4, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1948 in Richfield, UT to John Reed Jackson (1922-2000) and Rhea Jane Huntsman Jackson Nelson (1925-2018). Elaine graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, NV in 1966.

After high school, Elaine attended Brigham Young University for two years, where she met her husband, Dale. They married on August 28, 1970 in the St. George, UT LDS Temple. After their marriage, Elaine and Dale lived in Pleasant Grove, UT then Cedar City, UT. The family moved to Farmington, NM in 1981 and finally to the County (officially Aztec, NM) in 1988. Elaine was an Emergency Fire and Police Dispatcher from 1981-2006 and was also one of the owners of the Heart-to-Heart Scrapbooking store in Farmington from 2000-2012, following another of her passions.

Elaine’s career as a dispatcher started with the Farmington Fire Department, which later merged dispatch with the Farmington Police Department. When San Juan County decided to centralize all emergency dispatch for the entire county and begin 9-1-1 services, Elaine was instrumental in obtaining information from each separate dispatch center and worked with her team to ensure each agency’s information was entered into the centralized database for the San Juan County Communications Authority’s opening in January of 1994, where she became a dispatch supervisor and trainer to incoming dispatchers.

Elaine was also deeply passionate about ensuring necessary services were available to first responders to help them deal with the challenging things they encountered on the job. She worked tirelessly to help build and promote the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) team to provide first responders with those services. It was her involvement with CISD that took her to Oklahoma City to help the first responders after the Oklahoma City bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in 1995. She also loved teaching and training and taught at Police and Fire Academies as well as was involved in training with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO International).

After Elaine and Rose Coerber decided to close the scrapbooking store, they continued to hold private scrapbooking classes and annual retreats for her customers, friends and family. Elaine was also active in her LDS local ward where she shared her talents as a great cook, scrapbooker and enjoyed genealogy, something she was excitedly learning more about immediately prior to her untimely passing.

She is survived by her husband, Warren “Dale” Young, children: Warren Young II (Aztec, NM), Katie Probert (Nathan and grandson Spencer; Sandy, UT), Wendy Olivas (Oscar; Rio Rancho, NM), and Brianna Young (Farmington, NM), as well as her brothers Therral Jackson (Judy; Logandale, NV), Tom Jackson (Mari; Boise, ID), Kevin Jackson (Patti; Lund, NV) and Lynn Jackson (Pam; Caliente, NV) and sisters Jane MacPherson (Doug; Temple, TX) and Verla Jackson (Sparks, NV). Services honoring Elaine’s incredible life were held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Farmington LDS Stake Center and she was buried in the Kirkland Cemetery immediately following.

Her precious soul was called home much too soon and she will be sorely missed by her family and friends.