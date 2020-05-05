Alcoholics Anonymous currently finds itself in a situation it’s never been in before. Typically, White Pine County’s regular AA meetings have many more than 10 people per meeting on average, making AA unable to hold traditional meetings under current conditions.

However, Alcoholics Anonymous is still open and available to help problem drinkers looking to quit drinking. We offer free resources including virtual meetings, phone, print, and in-person meetings, as well as a 24/7 Hotline for support.

The entire purpose of an AA meeting is to help individuals who feel they have a problem with alcohol learn the tools of recovery through shared experience, strength, and hope with other recovered alcoholics. For more information on how to reach AA, please contact www.elyaa.org or (775) 296-0656 for information on local resources