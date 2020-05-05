Richard’s family moved from Ohio to Ely, Nevada when he was just five years old because Amedeo found work as a machinist at Southern Pacific Railway during the great depression. He graduated from White Pine High School in 1947. He worked for the Ely Daily Times as a newspaper delivery boy and in later years went on to learn the printing trade, eventually becoming a compositor. While in Ely, he worked for two editors, who eventually became governors of the State of Nevada – Vail Pittman and Charles Russell. He always talked about what wonderful men they were.

Richard also served in the National Guard and Reserves as a Master Sergeant from 1948 to 1957.

On March 25, 1956, he married the love of his life, Beverly Blackham at Sacred Heart Church in Ely, NV. They met when they were both working at the East Ely Railroad Depot office. They stayed in Ely for a while, but he wanted to move to a larger community, so they moved around quite a bit from Reno to Salt Lake City for a few years before finally settling permanently in Reno in 1962. He also received an accounting degree from Stevens-Henager College while living in Salt Lake City and working for the Salt Lake Tribune.

Richard worked for the Nevada State Journal/Reno Evening Gazette as a compositor for 14 years total with a short stint as an accountant for Mario Isola’s local accounting firm in between. During his time in the printing trade, he switched gears and moved over to the Data Processing department at the Reno Gazette. After leaving the newspaper industry, he worked for 15 years as a salesman for Moore Business Forms, retiring in 1994.

Richard was a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #978. He was very devoted to this organization for many years. He rose to the level of State Deputy for the State of Nevada and served in the position for two years (1976-1977).

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beverly and his brother Romolo. He is survived by his four children: Debbie DiCianno, Marcie (Carl) Iannacchione, Mark DiCianno and Sheila (Shane) Imsdahl; four grandchildren (whom he adored & cherished) Marcus Iannacchione, Camille Iannacchione, Micaela Imsdahl and Ryan Imsdahl, all of Reno/Sparks; sister, Marie Carrick of Ely, NV; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Father Chuck Durante for administering last rites and presiding at Dad’s funeral; the entire staff at Advanced Health Care; and the doctors and nurses at Renown Medical Center for their tender care of Dad…they are all truly angels from heaven.



A website has been established in his memory at www.richarddicianno.com. Funeral services will be private during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following causes: Meals on Wheels, 1155 E. 9th St. Reno, NV 89512; Little Flower Church, 875 E. Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502; Reno Sparks Gospel Mission, PO Box 5956, Reno, NV 89513; or the charity of your choice.

Richard DiCianno, 90, passed away peacefully at Renown Medical Center in Reno on April 25, 2020. He was born June 23, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to Italian immigrants, Amedeo & Carmela (Mendozzi) DiCianno. He was a proud first generation American. He was a very outgoing person and enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with others. He was also a huge Green Bay Packers fan.