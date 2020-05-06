Doris Jean Mangum Hansen joined her lifelong partner on April 30, 2020. Doris passed away in Saint George, Utah where she resided for five years. She was born in Ely, Nevada on July 23, 1929 to Leroy and Lydia Mangum, the oldest of seven children. She was married to the love of her life, DeMont Hansen, on December 24, 1946. They were later sealed with the family, September 25, 1965 in the St. George Temple.

Doris was raised and educated in the Ely area, graduating from White Pine High School in 1947. A lifelong devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she held many positions in her ward including Relief Society President and Primary President. She was an accomplished chef and baker. She was a seamstress and made many of the families clothes for special occasions. Many relied of her baking skills when it came to making the cakes for family and friends weddings. Doris devoted her life to her husband, her children, and grandchildren. She was always doing for everyone else. Doris never missed a ball game, rodeo, dance recital or anything else that her family was involved in. This quiet, soft spoken tiny lady had a reputation for getting on the nerves of umpires and one time got thrown out of the ball park for offering the umpire her glasses. She loved to quilt and many of the lucky ones in the family have one of those quilts to remember her by.

In 1955 Demont and Doris bought the Texaco station on the west side of town and named it Hansen’s 50 & 6 Service. Doris took care of all of the bookkeeping, ran for parts, and often fed the crew that was on shift at the time. All while taking care of everything at home. They worked side by side for over 40 years in this business making many lifelong friends along the way. Eventually they turned the business over to their son and retired.

Doris is survived by her children Holly (Jim) Guard of St. George, Utah; Ferrel (Jacki) Hansen of Ely, Nevada; Heidi (Dennis) Reid of Fallon, Nevada; and Monte (Christine) Hansen of St. George, Utah. Her 15 grandchildren include: Ken Guard, Troy Guard, Sean Hansen, Nicole Quilici, Brent Johnson, Jessica Uhalde, Darren Reid, Echo Reid, Garrett Reid, Kyra Reardon

Doris is survived by her children Holly (Jim) Guard of St. George, Utah; Ferrel (Jacki) Hansen of Ely, Nevada; Heidi (Dennis) Reid of Fallon, Nevada; and Monte (Christine) Hansen of St. George, Utah. Her 15 grandchildren include: Ken Guard, Troy Guard, Sean Hansen, Nicole Quilici, Brent Johnson, Jessica Uhalde, Darren Reid, Echo Reid, Garrett Reid, Kyra Reardon, Gage Hansen, Jamin Hansen, Kurtis Hansen, Baylee Montgomery and Cody Crowther. She also leaves 18 great-grandkids and 2 great-great grand kids. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Jerry Mangum, Ted Mangum, Norma Harris, Ken Mangum and Luana Crane. Doris had numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband DeMont and one brother Eddy Mangum.

Due to the state requirements concerning COVID-19, a funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Ely City Cemetery, per the requirements of the State of Nevada, not allowing more than 10 people to attend. This service will be under the direction of Mountain Vista Mortuary, Ely, Nevada.

