Dawn (Ashby) Whipple, age 84, returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father the morning of May 1, 2020, after a nine-month battle with lung cancer. Dawn was born September 30, 1935. Her parents were Bryant Garr Ashby and May “Mazie” L. Reid. She had three sisters, Audrey, Kathleen, and Margaret “Peggy.”

On May 25, 1953, Dawn married John LaVerne “J.L.” Whipple in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They made their home in Lund, Nevada; she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The wife of a rancher, Dawn kept busy as homemaker and mother, and served her community in many ways. She volunteered her time and energy on various church, school, and community projects, always portraying a beautiful example of Christ’s love for her family, neighbors, and friends. Dawn gave her very best in all that she did in this life. When asked about her illness, she shared that it was important to her “to keep loving and laughing” through it all. Since her passing, the family found and has been transcribing her hand-written journals going back over 25 years. Seldom was she not focused upon serving others on a daily basis — whether by taking them something that was needed, or by providing comfort, or just friendship and support.

Dawn is survived by her husband, J.L.; five children, Julie Laiwakete, Jerry (Jeannette) Whipple, Connie (Lorin) Peacock, Corey (Billy) Whipple, Vickie (Brian) Larsen; 15 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one grandchild, and one great grandchild.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lund on May 9th, 2020. We ask that Lund residents attend between 10:00-11:30. Visitors from out of town attend between 11:30-12:30. Viewing will be limited to 8 people at a time so there may be some wait time in the parking lot. Interment will be at the Lund Cemetery following the viewing, approximately 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 164, Lund, Nevada 89317. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Latter-day Saint Charities (www.latterdaycharities.org).