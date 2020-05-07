JOHN MERRILL OXBORROW
John Merrill Oxborrow passed on April 14, 2020 at his home after a long battle with
Multiple System Atrophy.
He was born May 4, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
John leaves behind his wife Amanda and son Alex who are celebrating his life, along
with his friends and large extended family.
John proudly served in the Navy and received an honorable discharge. He then
returned to Ely and worked various jobs and retired as a senior officer at the Ely
State Prison.
John enjoyed being outdoors, reading and playing video games. He had a great
sense of humor.
John has requested no service. Any condolences can be sent to Mrs. Amanda
Oxborrow at P.O. Box 150591, Ely, Nevada 89315.