JOHN MERRILL OXBORROW

John Merrill Oxborrow passed on April 14, 2020 at his home after a long battle with

Multiple System Atrophy.

He was born May 4, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

John leaves behind his wife Amanda and son Alex who are celebrating his life, along

with his friends and large extended family.

John proudly served in the Navy and received an honorable discharge. He then

returned to Ely and worked various jobs and retired as a senior officer at the Ely

State Prison.

John enjoyed being outdoors, reading and playing video games. He had a great

sense of humor.

John has requested no service. Any condolences can be sent to Mrs. Amanda

Oxborrow at P.O. Box 150591, Ely, Nevada 89315.